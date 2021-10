Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 22:04 Hits: 6

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday announced a revised strategy for reducing lead exposure, with a focus on communities that have had a disproportionate amount.The draft plan would focus on identifying communities with ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/579020-epa-unveils-strategy-for-reducing-lead-exposure