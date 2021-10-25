Nearly 500 ancient ceremonial sites found in southern Mexico

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 21:17 Hits: 2

A team of international researchers reported last year that they had uncovered the largest and oldest Maya monument -- Aguada Fénix. That same team has now uncovered nearly 500 smaller ceremonial complexes that are similar in shape and features to Aguada Fénix. The find transforms previous understanding of Mesoamerican civilization origins and the relationship between the Olmec and the Maya people.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211025171747.htm