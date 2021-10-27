The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Tuneable catalysis: Solving the particle size puzzle

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Chemical reactions can be studied at different levels: At the level of individual atoms and molecules, new compounds can be designed. At the level of tiny particles on the nano and micrometer scale, one can understand how catalyst materials influence chemical reactions. Now it is possible to connect all levels from the microscopic to the macroscopic level in order to describe a technologically important chemical reaction under realistic conditions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211027122059.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version