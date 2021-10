Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 16:43 Hits: 2

Scientists have used down-scaled laboratory models to show how sand dunes move through a landscape, revealing the conditions that determine whether they will pass through hurdles in their path -- like pipelines or walls -- or get stopped in their tracks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211026124324.htm