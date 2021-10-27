All about Eve, sophisticated AI

Articles

New AI model called EVE outperforms other AI methods in determining whether a gene variant is benign or disease-causing. When applied to more than 36 million variants across 3,219 disease-associated proteins and genes, EVE indicated more than 256,000 human gene variants of unknown significance that should be reclassified as benign or pathogenic. Used in combination with current clinical tools, EVE can improve clinical assessments of genetic mutations and boost diagnostic and prognostic accuracy.

