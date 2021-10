Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 12:49 Hits: 2

Australia's government says it will rely on consumers and companies to reduce emissions and not legislation as it seeks to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Australia would reach its goal via...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/578426-australia-says-itll-rely-on-consumers-companies-to-drive-emissions