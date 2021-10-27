Powerful X-ray technique finds new degradation-inducing materials in British shipwreck

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 16:19 Hits: 2

In 1545, King Henry VIII's favorite ship, the Mary Rose, capsized and sank in the Battle of the Solent defending England and Portsmouth from a French invasion fleet. The wreck remained on the seabed until 1982 when it was salvaged in a widely viewed televised event. Now, it is a time capsule for 16th century Tudor society, and conservators are working to preserve it for future generations. Scientists use X-ray analysis to identify previously undetected products in the wood -- nanoparticles originating from underwater bacterial activity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211027121945.htm