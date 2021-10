Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 16:20 Hits: 2

Biologists have unraveled how a 'heart' in the fruit fly's head functions. The researchers discovered the fly's head-heart beats much like a human's: Its rhythmic pulses are automatically generated by a tiny muscle that runs through the middle of the fly's brain.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211027122032.htm