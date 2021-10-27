Michigan Governor Whitmer Cracks Down on State Purchases of PFAS

LANSING, MI ­– Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed a directive limiting state purchases of products containing PFAS, known as “forever chemicals.”

The following is a reaction from Cyndi Roper, Michigan Senior Policy Advocate with NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Governor Whitmer is taking important action today to crack down on state purchases of toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in Michigan. These dangerous chemicals are toxic at extremely low doses, highly persistent in the environment and our bodies, and should be phased out. This is an important first step in the journey to rid Michigan of this scourge. State and federal regulators and both the Michigan legislature and Congress should take comprehensive action to get rid of these chemicals in commerce and to clean up the innumerable sites across the nation that have been contaminated.”

