EPA’s Proposed Methane Rule Gets a Thumbs Up From Moms

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

This was written by Patrice Tomcik, Moms Clean Air Force National Field Manager:

My children attend school a half mile from fracked gas wells in southwestern Pennsylvania, and I am thankful that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released proposed rules to cut methane and other harmful air pollutants from new and existing oil and gas operations. This is an important step forward and Moms Clean Air Forcelooks forward to working with the EPA during the rulemaking process to support the strongest and most comprehensive methane rules to help protect our children from air pollution and climate change.

In response to the proposed EPA methane rules, here is my statement and those of Moms Clean Air Force organizers and staff:

Pennsylvania

“In the U.S., over 17 million people live within a mile of active oil and gas wells, putting their health at risk,“Children all across the country—including my own—need a strong and comprehensive EPA methane rule that covers all sources of oil and gas operations including low producing wells. Cutting methane pollution is one of the strongest levers we have to slow climate change and protect our children’s health.”

Texas

“The tragic reality is that air pollution from oil and gas operations such as flaring is not distributed evenly. Latino communities like mine face an increased risk of serious health issues exacerbated by polluting oil and gas operations and inadequate access to quality health care,” said Erandi Trevino, Texas Field Organizer and Houston resident. “In Texas, we are experiencing more frequent hurricanes, powerful winter storms, and extreme heat that has taken a toll on our health and economy. Due to the inaction of Texas state regulators, I urge the EPA to finalize the most comprehensive methane rules and safeguard Latino Children from routine oil and gas flaring.”

Colorado

“As a tribal affiliate of the Navajo Nation, I have seen the devastating impacts associated with extractive industries due to a history of policy violations and poor protections that has ravaged Indigenous communities’ health, wealth, and environmental well-being,” said Shaina Oliver, mother of four children, Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Advocate, and Moms Clean Air Force Organizer in Denver, Colorado. “As an Indigenous woman with asthma impacted by oil and gas pollution, strong and comprehensive methane rules would help me, and many in my community, breathe easier.”

“While Colorado’s state leaders continue to strengthen oil and gas methane rules, families like mine are still being impacted by oil and gas air pollution from surrounding states, complicating our state’s efforts to further reduce air pollution,” said Laurie Anderson, mother of five children living half a mile from 18 oil and gas wells in Broomfield, CO and Moms Clean Air Force’s Colorado organizer. “Colorado serves as a national leader with regulations for leak detection and repair, prohibiting routine flaring, and replacing equipment such as pneumatic controllers with non-polluting alternatives that help protect the health of my children. All children from across the nation deserve strong and comprehensive federal methane rules to protect children’s health and futures.”

New Mexico

“In New Mexico, the areas with the most oil and gas operations are home to Latino and Indigenous communities, who are being disproportionately burdened by the harmful air pollution that is leaking, venting, and flaring at alarming rates and can cause respiratory problems and trigger asthma attacks,” said Celerah Hewes who lives in Albuquerque and is a Project Manager for Moms Clean Air Force. “In San Juan County located in Northwest New Mexico, over 78 percent of young kids live within one mile of an active oil or gas well. Prioritizing the protections for environmental justice and frontline communities is imperative as they have historically shouldered an outsize burden from the impacts of air pollution and the climate crisis.”

