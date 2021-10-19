The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bacterial infections in sinuses of cystic fibrosis patients share surprising similarities

A dogma-challenging discovery reveals that highly adapted bacterial communities in the sinuses of people with cystic fibrosis become more fragmented and experience mutations that erode their genomes. So rather than targeting red herring mutations, researchers suggest paying attention to patterns of genomic adaptation versus erosion, which might better indicate a viable path towards the more effective therapeutics for cystic fibrosis.

