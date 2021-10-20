The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Zapping untreated water gets rid of more waterborne viruses

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Using sophisticated microscopy and computational analysis, researchers have now validated the merit of a water purification technology that uses electricity to remove and inactivate an assortment of waterborne viruses. They said the yet-to-be-implemented water purification strategy could add another level of safety against pathogens that cause gastrointestinal ailments and other infections in humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211020135848.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version