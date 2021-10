Articles

Most animals sync their body clocks to the daily rhythm of the sun, but what happens during the polar winter when the sun never rises above the horizon? According to a new study, arctic krill can detect tiny changes in light intensity during polar winter days, allowing them to maintain their daily biological rhythms.

