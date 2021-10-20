The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Plugging into ocean waves with a flexible, seaweed-like generator

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Ocean waves can be powerful, containing enough energy to push around sand, pebbles and even boulders during storms. These waves, as well as smaller, more gentle ones, could be tapped as a source of renewable energy. Now, researchers have developed flexible power generators that mimic the way seaweed sways to efficiently convert surface and underwater waves into electricity to power marine-based devices.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211020135844.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version