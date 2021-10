Articles

Thursday, 21 October 2021

Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.), the chairwoman of the select committee on the climate crisis, is sounding the alarm regarding climate change in the U.S., contending that Democrats must pass their multitrillion-dollar reconciliation bill...

