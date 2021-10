Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 20:16 Hits: 15

A coalition of countries accused western economies of eliding their own responsibility for climate change by calling on all countries to reach net-zero emissions.Ministers for 24 developing and emerging economies, including China, India, Indonesia,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/577881-twenty-four-countries-say-global-net-zero-goal-is-against-climate