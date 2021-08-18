Developing enhanced fish vaccines with nanocellulose

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 19:37 Hits: 0

Scientists are developing new fish vaccines using nanocellulose produced from Maine's wood pulp industry. Nanocellulose poses no known harmful effects to fish tissue and is unlikely to cause cellular damage. Fish vaccines made with nanocellulose may also be more effective and less expensive to produce than current vaccines made with adjuvants that are water and oil based, according to researchers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210818153735.htm