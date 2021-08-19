Study of tyrannosaur braincases shows more variation than previously thought

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 14:26 Hits: 0

Scientists have used CT scans to digitally reconstruct the brain, inner ear, and surrounding bones (known as the braincase) of two well-preserved Daspletosaurus specimens. This massive tyrannosaur lived in the coastal forest of what is now Alberta around 75 million years ago -- preceding the more famous T. rex by about 10 million years. Their results suggest that dinosaur brains, and the bones enclosing and protecting, them vary more than previously thought within species, or among closely related species.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210819102657.htm