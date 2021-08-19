Common solar tech can power smart devices indoors

Articles

Any time you turn on a light at home or in the office, you are expending electrical energy. But what if flipping the light switch meant providing other useful energy too? We usually think of solar, or photovoltaic (PV), cells fixed to roofs, converting sunlight into electricity, but bringing that technology indoors could further boost the energy efficiency of buildings and energize swaths of wireless smart technologies such as smoke alarms, cameras and temperature sensors, also called Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Now, a new study suggests that a straightforward approach for capturing light indoors may be within reach.

