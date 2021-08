Articles

Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021

Diffuse correlation spectroscopy (DCS) is used for noninvasive detection of blood flow. However, current DCS devices need to be improved to increase the signal-to-noise ratio for more accurate measurements. Now, researchers have developed a superconducting nanowire single-photon detector (SNSPD) -- based DCS device with a high signal-to-noise ratio and high sensitivity for blood flow.

