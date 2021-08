Articles

Thursday, 19 August 2021

Unprecedented visualizations of SARS-CoV-2 have allowed researchers to discover how the virus enters and infects healthy human cells. Supercomputing movies have revealed how glycans -- molecules that make up a sugary residue around the edges of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein -- act as infection 'gates' that open to allow access to our cell's receptors.

