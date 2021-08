Articles

Applying a new coarse-graining, spatial method of analysis to satellite imagery, scientists provide a direct measure of the impact of wind driven eddy-killing on the kinetic energy of ocean currents -- a continual loss of 50 gigawatts, equivalent to the detonation of a Hiroshima nuclear bomb every 20 minutes, year round.

