Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 15:10 Hits: 0

A team of researchers has developed an integrative approach that increases the accuracy of mosquito surveillance and management. The two-pronged strategy boosts accuracy in sampling by including mosquito larvae, and species identification using short DNA sequences.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210820111039.htm