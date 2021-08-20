Hundreds of Cape Fur seals entangled in fishing lines and nets every year

Articles

Fishing line and nets are having a major impact on Cape fur seals, the most common marine mammal observed around the coastline of South Africa and Namibia, where they are endemic. The first results from an ongoing study, initiated in 2018, shows that a high number of affected animals are pups and juveniles, which were mainly entangled around the neck with fishing line, causing horrific injuries and resulting in a slow, painful death.

