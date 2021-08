Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 15:08 Hits: 0

Tropical Storm Henri has developed into a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning, with the storm expected to make landfall in the Northeast U.S. as soon as Saturday night.Henri had sustained winds of up to 75 miles per hour...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/568855-henri-develops-into-hurricane-as-it-barrels-toward-northeast