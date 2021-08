Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 15:11 Hits: 11

A global inventory has revealed that CO2 emissions from oil refineries were 1.3 Gigatons (Gt) in 2018 and could be as large as 16.5 Gt from 2020 to 2030. Based on the results, the researchers recommend distinct mitigation strategies for refineries in different regions and age groups.

