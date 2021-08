Articles

Friday, 20 August 2021

In a new study, researchers found that, when a school of microscopic, self-propelled droplets known as 'microswimmers' moves in the same direction inside a narrow channel, they can increase the cargo capacity -- the number of particles they can carry -- by 10-fold. Their findings have broad implications, from drug delivery systems to materials with active coatings.

