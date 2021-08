Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 18:10 Hits: 9

The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday issued a joint memo with the U.S. Department of the Army allowing states and tribes to extend the finalization process for water permits after a Trump-era rule imposed a one-year window.The memo directs...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/568774-epa-loosens-tight-permit-window-for-trump-era-water-rule