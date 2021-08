Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 14:24 Hits: 2

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) husband made more than $400,000 a year as an energy consultant in 2019 and 2020, information she reportedly did not reveal while on the campaign trail but did so in a new financial disclosure form.The financial...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/568532-boebert-discloses-husbands-earnings-as-consultant-for-energy-firm