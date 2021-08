Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 15:30 Hits: 0

New research shows how deforestation and population growth have greatly impacted landslide risk in the Kivu Rift. This is what researchers established from an analysis of six decades of forest cover and population trends in the region.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210819113015.htm