Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 16:52 Hits: 2

Electric vehicles require power to be available anywhere and anytime without delay to recharge, but solar and wind are intermittent energy sources that are not available on demand. And the electricity they do generate needs to be stored for later use and not go to waste. New research reveals a more stable way to store this important energy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210819125243.htm