Free electron laser insight: laser-beam interaction in a dipole magnet

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 19:26 Hits: 3

Researchers contributed to a deeper understanding of free electron laser physics by evaluating the interaction between an ultraviolet laser and a relativistic electron beam in a pure dipole magnet. The team used a 266-nm laser at the soft x-ray FEL test facility to modulate an 800-MeV electron beam....The results showed that a short dipole magnet can serve as an effective tool for introducing energy modulation of relativistic electron beams, effectively tailoring FEL pulse properties by introducing precise bends in the pathway.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210817152602.htm