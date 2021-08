Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021

A research group is developing polymers that can be broken down into their constituent parts; thus, when the catalyst for depolymerization is absent or removed, the polymers will be highly stable and their thermal and mechanical properties can be tuned to meet the needs of various applications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210817193022.htm