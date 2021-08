Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 22:27 Hits: 3

Firefighters are working to save a California city that is being threatened by the Dixie Fire. Susanville, a city with around 18,000 residents, is facing the country’s largest wildfire with officials sending out red flag warnings to the area,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/568293-california-city-threatened-by-approaching-wildfire