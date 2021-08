Articles

Haiti’s death toll from the earthquake over the weekend has reached nearly 2,000 as 1.2 million people have been found to be impacted by the natural disaster.The country’s Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday there are 9,900 people injured from...

