Category: Environment Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 16:57 Hits: 1

New research pinpoints genomic regions associated with metabolic or non-target-site herbicide resistance in waterhemp, a problematic agricultural weed. Non-target-site resistance has long been considered a black box, but the complete waterhemp genome allows for a more precise understanding of the detoxifying mechanism's genetic architecture.

