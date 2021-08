Articles

Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021

The Department of Energy is projecting that solar power could comprise up to 40 percent of U.S. power generation nationwide by 2035, an increase of more than tenfold from today, with better incentives for renewable energy.In a memo...

