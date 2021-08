Articles

Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021

A new study has uncovered the engineering secrets behind what makes fish fins so strong yet flexible. The research could one day lead to new designs for robotic surgical tools or even airplane wings that change their shape with the push of a button.

