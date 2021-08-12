The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Philippine Ayta people have the most Denisovan DNA, study finds

Researchers have known from several lines of evidence that the ancient hominins known as the Denisovans interbred with modern humans in the distant past. Now researchers have discovered that the Ayta Magbukon in the Philippines have the highest level of Denisovan ancestry in the world. In fact, they carry considerably more Denisovan DNA than the Papuan Highlanders, who were previously known as the present-day population with the highest level of Denisovan ancestry.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210812123052.htm

