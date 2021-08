Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 13:27 Hits: 0

As wildfires and heatwaves stress the western United States, concern over drought is rising: Dry landscapes burn more readily, and rain can help quell fires already raging. But wildfire smoke may keep that essential rain from falling.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210812092731.htm