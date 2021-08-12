Over 260,000 kilometers of rivers at risk due to proposed hydro dams

Articles

Over 260,000 kilometers of river could potentially be severed by planned hydroelectric developments according to researchers. The Amazon, the Congo, and the Irrawaddy are just a few of the rivers at risk of losing their free-flowing status if the proposed construction of new hydro power dams takes place. The study showed that planned dams and reservoirs are leading contributors to the decline of free-flowing rivers around the world. It also provides a comprehensive list of science-based solutions to minimize the impacts of hydro power development in rivers.

