The Wendelstein 7-X concept proves its efficiency

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 17:59 Hits: 0

One of the most important optimization goals underlying the Wendelstein 7-X fusion device has now been confirmed. An analysis shows: In the optimized magnetic field cage, the energy losses of the plasma are reduced in the desired way. Wendelstein 7-X is intended to prove that the disadvantages of earlier stellarators can be overcome and that stellarator-type devices are suitable for power plants.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210812135919.htm