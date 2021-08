Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 21:03 Hits: 6

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced the first shortage declaration for Lake Mead and the lower Colorado River Basin in its history, triggering cuts to individual states' water allocations beginning in January.After an inordinately dry spring,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/568075-federal-government-announces-first-ever-water-shortage-in-lake-mead