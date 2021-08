Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 13 August 2021

Artificial nest experiments demonstrated that the raccoon dog, an alien species abundant in Finland, is a more common duck nest predator than any indigenous mammalian species. The species depredated nests on shorelines as well as in forests, rural landscapes and urban areas.

