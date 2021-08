Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 15:20 Hits: 5

Researchers say the time may be right for many industrialized nations to resurrect an idea once thought to be unfeasible: personal carbon allowances (PCAs). The concept, they report, has stronger possibilities due to a worsening climate crisis, changes in personal behavior due to the COVID-19 crisis and advances in artificial intelligence and information and communications technologies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210816112041.htm