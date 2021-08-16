Table-top electron camera catches ultrafast dynamics of matter

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 16 August 2021

Scientists have built a compact electron camera that can capture the inner, ultrafast dynamics of matter. The system shoots short bunches of electrons at a sample to take snapshots of its current inner structure and is the first such electron diffractometer that uses Terahertz radiation for pulse compression. The developers validated their Terahertz-enhanced ultrafast electron diffractometer with the investigation of a silicon sample.

