Table-top electron camera catches ultrafast dynamics of matter

Category: Environment Hits: 8

Scientists have built a compact electron camera that can capture the inner, ultrafast dynamics of matter. The system shoots short bunches of electrons at a sample to take snapshots of its current inner structure and is the first such electron diffractometer that uses Terahertz radiation for pulse compression. The developers validated their Terahertz-enhanced ultrafast electron diffractometer with the investigation of a silicon sample.

