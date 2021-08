Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 14 August 2021

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday.Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News...

