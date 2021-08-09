NRDC: Senate Vote Sets Stage for Real Climate Action

WASHINGTON – The Senate is poised to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill, setting the stage for a second package of investments to enact President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda and provide the equity and climate investments our nation needs.

The following is a statement by Mitchell Bernard, president of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“The bipartisan infrastructure legislation includes important investments in cleaner transportation, clean water and climate resilience. While it has some harmful and misguided elements, it’s a step in the right direction.

“Now the Senate must pass a budget reconciliation bill that really addresses racial inequities and the climate crisis.

“The proposal unveiled today includes necessary tax credits for clean energy and zero-emitting vehicles and a path to slash carbon emissions from the power sector. It should also include the funding needed to fix the nation’s crumbling water and sewer systems and requirements that oil and gas companies pay to cap their abandoned wells.

“Given the droughts, oppressive heat domes and wildfires ravaging our nation this summer, it’s clear we have no time to lose.”

###



NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.