Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 16:30 Hits: 0

A new study finds that while droughts routinely cause food insecurity in Africa, their contribution to hunger has remained steady or even shrunk in recent years. Instead, rising widespread, long-term violence has displaced people, raised food prices and blocked outside food aid, resulting in the reversal of years of progress on food security.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210812123050.htm