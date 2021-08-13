The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Genetic program protects neurons from degeneration

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Researchers have identified a previously unknown genetic program in the fruit fly. The genetic material involved controls the development of the neurons while also protecting them from degeneration. They have hardly changed in the course of evolution over hundreds of millions of years and also exist in a comparable form in humans. Initial data show that they presumably perform similar tasks there. The results may therefore also provide a starting point for new active ingredients for neurodegenerative diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210813100326.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version